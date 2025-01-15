A launch event is being held in Earlsheaton tomorrow (Thursday) for local residents in Chickenley and Earlsheaton to discuss how they feel about their local community.

The Ask Chick and Earlsheaton initiative, backed by Kirklees Council, will kick start at Earlsheaton Central Working Men’s Club, on Commercial Street, from 6pm to 8pm, on Thursday, January 16.

The project, led by Dewsbury East ward councillors and using the Place Standard tool, is encouraging anyone who lives in, works in or visits Chickenley or Earlsheaton to take part in activities and talk with other local people about their hopes and ideas for the future.

Cathy Scott, Dewsbury East ward councillor, said:

“Ask Chick and Earlsheaton is something everyone can get involved in. The more people who get involved in conversations, together we will learn more about what’s important to our local communities.

“Whether you live or work in the area, go to school, shop or visit, your voice is important. We want to turn what we learn into actions, so we can shape our local place.”

Anyone who has an interest in Chickenley and Earlsheaton is welcome to take part, from Thursday, January 16 to Friday, February 14, 2025, by attending a community workshop, sharing your thoughts online or by filling in a paper questionnaire.

A results summary using everybody’s contributions will be written and published online.

Later, people can be involved in developing an action plan for the area, based on priorities that have been identified.

The Ask Chick and Earlsheaton launch event takes place at Earlsheaton Central Working Men’s Club, on Commercial Street, from 6pm to 8pm, on Thursday, January 16.

For more information visit: www.AskChickAndEarlsheaton.org.uk