Ashworth Grange care home raises £1,200 for Mind and Dewsbury Fire Station

Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury have raised £1,200 for national mental health charity, Mind, and Dewsbury Fire Station through their annual Summer Fayre.

This year, the community joined residents in the care home for a beach-themed party, where staff members were dressed to the nines in seaside attire.

Guests enjoyed a day of family fun and games, live entertainment, a BBQ and even a traditional ice cream van. Local firefighters arrived to join the festivities in one of the fire engines.

84-year-old resident Christine Stead said, ‘I thought the event was brilliant, I really enjoyed seeing all the families there having a good time for such a great cause.’

Ashworth Grange Staff at the Summer Fayre

Sharon Troy, the Home Manager at Ashworth Grange, added, ‘Mind and Dewsbury Fire Station are two charities that are very close to the hearts of everyone in our home, and we’re all so grateful to our community for helping us to support these great causes.’

To find out more about Ashworth Grange’s next fundraisers, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.