Asda to offer all customers at its Dewsbury store's cafe a free breakfast porridge and hot drink

The initiative, which began on February 7, is open to all ages and will run until March 20 daily from 8am until 12pm, in the retailer’s 205 Asda cafes.

The partnership with Quaker will allow customers to enjoy a free bowl of porridge along with a cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate, to warm up from the cold winter weather which is hitting the UK this week.

The new free breakfast initiative is one of four that are live in Asda cafes, alongside the popular Kids Eat for £1 which has served more than 3.1million meals since its launch in June 2022 and will continue to support families as the February half term holiday begins.

The £1 Winter Warmers initiative for over 60s is available until the end of February, offering soup, a roll and a hot drink. It has served more than 350,000 since November.

The retailer also offers local community groups the "community cuppa”, which provides community groups with a warm and free place to meet with a free hot drink.

The move comes as Asda’s latest Income Tracker reveals that despite positive improvements, disposable income remains firmly down on the values witnessed prior to the cost-of-living crisis.

Compared to the peak of £246 in the first quarter of 2021, UK-wide disposable income has fallen by 9.1 per cent.

Alongside the free breakfast for customers, Quaker will be donating breakfasts to FareShare.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know that at this time of year, customers feel an additional strain on household budgets, especially with the colder weather.

"Building on our successful collaboration with Quaker in 2023, we’re partnering with the brand once again to demonstrate our support for customers and help to alleviate some of the pressures they face through rising living costs.

"In addition to our popular Kids eat for £1 and the over 60s Winter Warmers £1 soup and roll café meals, all our customers can now enjoy a free bowl of porridge and hot drink in over 205 Asda cafes.

"By bringing back the initiative in 2024 we hope it will prove to be impactful across the winter months for those who need it most.”

Divesh Parmar, Quaker UK general manager at PepsiCo, said: “One in four children are at risk of food security in the UK, and as temperatures drop over winter, we know the very real impact of hunger increases.

“Collaborating closely with retail partners is vital in ensuring shoppers have access to a warm breakfast, so we’re delighted to be taking our partnership with Asda even further this year.

"We’re also doubling down with our wider support for those most in need, issuing temperature dynamic coupons and bringing back our Share the Warmth on-pack promotion.