Asda Foundation gives £40,000 cash boost to Mirfield Community Centre and Batley Cricket Club

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded more than £40,000 of funding to two community groups in North Kirklees through its “Investing in Spaces and Places” grants.

Mirfield Community Centre has received £23,732 towards a renovation to transform the deteriorated main hall and gym into a safe, modern and versatile space.

And Batley Cricket Club CIC has been given £17,600 to create an outdoor social area that will serve community groups and help stage the large events it holds.

The grants form part of £1.2million in funding which has been awarded to 65 community projects across the UK.

Mirfield Community Centre provides a space for groups and individuals to meet, learn, exercise, celebrate and improve well-being.

The Asda funding will be used to replace the hall’s old and uneven floor to eliminate tripping hazards. The exterior walls will be insulated and tanked to address damp issues and then boarded and plastered.

The rooms will have acoustic panels, wall protection strips and window blinds to enhance energy efficiency and sound control.

The enhanced facilities aim to attract more groups and individuals, resulting in increased financial security for the centre.

Sharon Kingswood, customer and community champion at Asda Dewsbury, presented the cheque to volunteers at the centre.

A spokesperson said: “It's absolutely wonderful. We are so thankful to the Asda Foundation for the funding; we are quite overwhelmed by it all.

“The building is very old and the main hall has not been updated for such a long time.

“The centre is used by so many people – from mums-to-be to people in their 80s and 90s coming here for the history group.”

Batley Cricket Club's aim is to provide a community hub that can be used for social, charitable and sporting activities, in addition to hosting large community events.

The club will use the grant to install a new large flagged area, as the grass is currently inaccessible during adverse weather as it becomes too boggy to use.

The project will also install retractable awnings to protect against extreme weather, as well as add fixed furniture which will provide a welcoming, comfortable and accessible facility.

Outdoor LED lighting will be installed to ensure that the area can be used beyond daylight hours.