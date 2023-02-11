Arttastic, on Bond Street, was set up by Gina Suzette Reid and offers workshops and one-to-one art sessions to support people of all ages to learn new skills and discover their inner artist.

After cutting the ribbon on Saturday, February 4, to officially open the studio, Ms Leadbeater said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to cut the ribbon to officially open the wonderful Arttastic studio in Birstall. There was a fantastic turnout and such a positive atmosphere, which is a real testament to the hard work of Gina, her family, and friends.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater cutting the ribbon to officially open Arttastic in Birstall.

“It’s open for a variety of exciting workshops, classes and crafting sessions. It was great fun to try out some origami and see people embracing this new addition to the village.”

Gina also creates wall art on canvas or as murals, and takes on commissions for one-off pieces that are both meaningful and unique to the customer.

