Artists set to engage the community at free talks in Dewsbury
The Dewsbury Creative Town Arts programme in partnership with Kirklees College Pioneer Higher Skills Centre are preparing to bring the people of Dewsbury free artist talks.
Supported by funding from Arts Council England and commissioned through the Creative Town Arts programme the artist talks are set to take the people of Dewsbury on a creative journey.
The talks, which will take place at the Kirklees College Pioneer Higher Skills Centre on Halifax Road later this month, will teach people about the different approaches to creating artwork in public spaces, discuss creative career pathways and explore some of the art projects linking with the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre.
The informal talks will also include a short presentation, with opportunities for questions.
Warren Dunn, curriculum area manager for creative industries at Kirklees College said: “We are delighted to be hosting free artist talks at our Pioneer Higher Skills Centre as part of our ongoing partnership with Dewsbury Creative Town.
“The project has supported our students with their creative development and these talks are a great opportunity for them to be inspired by professional artists, including Kirklees College alumni, and learn how to forge a successful career in Art and Design.”
Dewsbury Creative Town, produced by Beam, is part of Kirklees Council’s Blueprint plans to revitalise the town centre.
Kate Watson, programme manager for Dewsbury Creative Town said “We’re delighted to be working in Partnership with Kirklees College and to host this programme of Artist Talks later in the month.
“Both events will be unique opportunities to hear from the artists who have been commissioned through the Creative Town programme and learn about their creative processes.
“The talks are a must for any aspiring artists who are starting out in their career or for anyone who has a general interest in art in public spaces.”
Guest artists will include:
Thursday, April 20
- Lenny & Whale
- Aidan D’Abet
- Harriet Lawson
Thursday, April 27
- Emmeline North
- Saba Rifat
- Zachary Eastwood-Bloom
The free artist talks will take place on Thursday, April 20, and Thursday April 27, from 3pm to 5pm at Kirklees College Pioneer Higher Skills Centre on Halifax Road, Dewsbury.
Places are limited. To book a free artist talk, visit https://www.beam.uk.net/events/artists-engaging-communities-in-a-changing-dewsbury/