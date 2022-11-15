Malcolm East’s ‘fantastic’ paintings have been put on display on Platform 2 at the Wellington Road site with help from Friends of Dewsbury Station.

The group of volunteers, who keep the town’s station looking neat and tidy, have been purchasing artwork to brighten up the platform walls.

And now they hope that two prints from original paintings created by Mr East, which have been mounted on Platform 2, “will bring a bit of joy” to commuters.

Left to right: Jackie Ramsay (Chair FoDs), Ilyas Hans (Trans Pennine), Eunice Long, Kevin Long, Malcolm East, Eric Firth, Sarah Barnes, Arthur Ramsay, Neil Woodley, Lilah Tanner, Steve Wilkinson, Ben Taylor-Gordon.

Jackie Ramsay, chair of Friends of Dewsbury Station, said: “We are so lucky to have been able to find these fantastic paintings and to borrow them to get the prints done.

“I think Malcolm has captured a piece of Dewsbury’s history in both these pictures and hopefully they will bring a bit of joy to people when they are waiting for their train.”

Mr East, who is aged 82, said: “I’m delighted to see my pictures displayed like this on the platform.

“I couldn’t have imagined it happening when I was laying concrete in the 1960s down the middle of the track to enclose power cables.”

Malcolm East, a Dewsbury-based artist whose ‘fantastic’ paintings have been put on display on Platform 2 of Dewsbury Train Startion, with Sarah Barnes of the West Riding pub on the station.

The originals were lent to the group by Sarah Barnes, from Beerhouses, who owns the West Riding pub at the station.

She said: “I’m proud to have worked with Friends of Dewsbury Station and Malcolm on this project.

“We are an integral part of the station and are always happy to support improvements.”