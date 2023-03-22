“We can’t wait to see this community space come together, it’s going to really benefit the people of Dewsbury.”

Founded by Gina Suzette Reid and Eugene Robinson, the Artists Attic Trust is dedicated to providing a safe, creative, knowledgeable and supportive environment for all.

To continue its roll-out of projects across North Kirklees, the trust has been looking to occupy an empty property on Daisy Hill - a former real estate office - for use as a free community creative space.

However, after several setbacks in pursuing access to the council-owned building - which is scheduled for demolition in 2025 - since August last year, their plans are only now starting to take shape.

From the left, Artists Attic Trust chairman Eugene Robinson, volunteer Russ Matthews, trustee Gina Suzette Reid, artist Trafford Parsons and volunteer Bruce Bird outside 44 Daisy Hill.

Eugene, chair and founder of the Artists Attic Trust, said: “I am really frustrated at how long the process has taken, but I know that the Council are doing everything they can, as quickly as it can, to make this happen.

“It is a shame it didn't happen last year but there is nothing we can do about that now.

“However, this project is coming and it will be here very soon - we are so close.”

Addressing the setbacks, Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We’ve been working very hard to deliver the property in a serviceable and safe condition to the Artists Attic Trust, and as quickly as possible.

“We have been working to make sure the property meets stringent health and safety and compliance requirements prior to the tenanted occupation by the charity – as we’re required to do with any venture of this kind.

“Unfortunately there have been points where this work couldn’t progress as swiftly as we’d have wanted, but we’re hopeful that we’re now very close to enabling the tenancy to commence.”

The community space currently has the support of over 14 partners, with funding already secured from the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s Safer Communities Fund, Kirklees one community, Brelms trust and more.

Projects have also already been lined up with groups such as the Kirklees Community Hub, Andy’s Man Club, The Training cave and local sewing group Meet and Mend.

Eugene added: “This is an exciting project for the Daisy Hill area and Dewsbury.

“The property, which we are looking to acquire, is situated in a very deprived area where a positive influence is greatly needed.

“The programs we are planning to put together will give children a voice and help reduce the criminal activity down Daisy Hill.

“As an arts trust, we can really identify the right groups for this project and make the right change.

“We can’t wait to see this community space come together, it’s going to really benefit the people of Dewsbury.”

Artists Attic trust are hoping to have access to the space, based at 44 Daisy Hill, within the next month.

