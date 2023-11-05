A new Dewsbury-based charity has launched a project to help support the development of primary school children in the local community.

Artists Attic Trust, based at 44 Daisy Hill in the town centre, launched its first grant funded programme - Artistic Expressions, on Monday, October 30.

The creative project, led by qualified artists, will run from 5pm to 7pm every Monday evening for the next nine months and aims to support the development of youngsters in and around Dewsbury.

The trust is a grassroots development by local artists and aims to offset the deterioration of the street scene by adding street art and other activities to the local area, as well as creating a safe space for artists and wannabe artists of all kinds.

Bruce Bird, a trustee of the charity, said: “It's too easy for everyone to get wrapped up with the problems and delays to the physical regeneration projects in Dewsbury.

“But the life of a town comes from its people and what they are doing for themselves regardless of the circumstances. That's where Artists Attic is aiming to make a difference by empowering people to do something for themselves.”