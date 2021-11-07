Artist Josie Barraclough to display new paintings at Christmas show

Cleckheaton artist Josie Barraclough

Josie, who has been painting all through the pandemic to stay focused and try to keep in high spirits, exhibits on a regular basis.

This will be her fourth showing at The Bingley Gallery, where the intimate setting presents an ideal environment for several new paintings which include bird studies as well as new paintings produced from sketches on location in North Yorkshire.

The pan tiled roof-scapes of this area of the North Sea coast serve as a fascination and are a regular theme for Josie.

Scarborough born and now working permanently from her Liversedge studio, Josie has a previous background in design, illustration and art education.

She works in a naturalistic style, the inspiration for the work being from recognisable forms in nature, including animal and plant life as well as landscape influences.

Her work is very much in the painterly tradition and characteristically experimental. Close examination of the canvases exposes the detail of brushwork, pattern, colour and texture all at play, which often works in conjunction with the fine detail of collage, which in turn gives the paintings a multi faceted feel.

Her colour palette explores vibrant shades. She uses techniques of layering and scraping back to create texture which results in paintings that are vibrant, luminous and full of interest, enhanced by her preference to work outdoors.

On leaving Batley Art College, Josie entered the design and illustration profession, soon becoming totally independent, which took her work as far afield as the Australian rainforest.

Following a successful career in commercial art, Josie decided to follow the path of fine art, drawing on her experiences and art college training. This was done in conjunction with her dedication to art education - becoming head of art at Bradford Grammar School.

Josie works from her own studio, and her paintings have become highly sought after. Her work is collected privately, including in Australia. She also works to commission.

The Christmas exhibition opens on Tuesday, November 16 and runs until Friday, December 24 at The Bingley Gallery.