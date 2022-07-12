Arriva responds to 'appalling' strike vote by workers after rejecting latest pay offer

On its website, Unite the Union said: "All out bus strikes impacting Arriva Yorkshire depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield will begin again tomorrow (Wednesday 13 July).

"Over 650 members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, have recorded a 53.7 per cent vote in favour of rejecting Arriva’s latest pay offer.

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: “For Unite to call this indefinite strike in Yorkshire with just hours’ notice is appalling.

Arriva has responded to Unite's strike vote action due to start in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

“We are deeply frustrated on behalf of all our customers and the communities we serve for the disruption they face.”

“Following extensive negotiations, we have already put forward a fair and generous offer which helps address the cost of living challenge, despite passenger numbers being lower than before the pandemic.”

“Unite should immediately call off the strike and we are calling on ACAS to mediate.”