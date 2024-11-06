Arriva confirms bus service cuts in Wakefield, Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax and Leeds

Arriva has confirmed plans to cut a number of bus services in West Yorkshire due to a driver shortage.

The company said areas including Wakefield, Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax and Leeds will be affected from February next year.

It also warned that further service changes were being finalised and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes after West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), Wakefield Council and MPs were warned by Arriva that it planned to make significant reduction to services.

In a statement, Arriva said it would not be rebidding for some routes commissioned by local transport authorities when they expire in 2025.

Services affected so far include the 21/22 between Seacroft and Castleford, the 517 from Halifax to Shelf and the 212 between Dewsbury and Wakefield.

Kim Cain, area director for Arriva Yorkshire said: “We’re sorry that you, our customers and communities, haven’t received the service you rightly expect from us.

“We’re determined to improve things, which is why we’re making these changes and we’ll keep you updated with any further news as soon as we’re able to.

Arriva has permanently closed Wakefield bus depot due to a serious structural problem at a building on the site.

“We’re working in partnership with the local transport authorities to ensure that the impact is minimised.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin last week criticised Arriva’s perfromace and said plans were in place to find alternative operators.

In October, Arriva closed its Wakefield depot when serious structural problems were discovered at the facility on Barnsley Road.

Ms Brabin said: “Frustratingly, Arriva Yorkshire advised us last month that they intend to make significant reductions to their bus network in our region.

“Their rationale is driver shortages linked to ongoing issues with Wakefield depot, which has seen buildings on the site condemned.

“Despite the efforts we’ve made to train more than 150 drivers through our adult education budget, sadly only a handful of them have gone to work for Arriva.

“We are in continual regular dialogue with Arriva and have stressed the impact any changes would have on bus passengers across the region.”

Ms Brabin added: “I know this is particularly tough for the residents of Wakefield.

“We are not sitting on our hands. We are already tendering for some services we expect Arriva to hand back so we can put in a new operator straight away.”

Ms Brabin said she had written to the traffic commissioner, along with Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery and WYCA transport committee chair Susan Hinchcliffe, to raise concerns about Arriva’s “parlous performance”.

Coun Jeffery previously accused the company of “disgraceful behaviour” as she urged fellow councillors to back a campaign to protect the loss of key passenger routes across the district.

In March, Ms Brabin announced plans to bring the region’s bus services back under public control and recommended franchising as the best way to improve local networks.