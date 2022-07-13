Arriva bus strike to be suspended as act of ‘good faith’ by union

All out strike action, involving members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, resumed today after members rejected the company’s latest pay offer.

However, following the resumption of the industrial action, Unite has received assurances from senior managers at Arriva that a new substantial offer, which could be sufficient to resolve the dispute, was being prepared.

Negotiations will begin on Friday.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday.

"This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated.”

A spokesperson for Arriva said: "We can confirm that Unite have agreed to suspend strike action across Yorkshire whilst we return to talks on a pay offer for Yorkshire members.