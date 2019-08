From hooker’s lips to the naked man orchid researchers from the online garden centre Gardeningexpress.co.uk have identified eight slightly offensive plants from across the globe. Whether it is a flower in the form of a naked man or a sexually-suggestive shrub, rude plants show that nature really does have a great sense of humour.

1. Hooker's lips So-called because of its uncanny resemblance to a heavily made-up mouth wearing lipstick, It's a shrub native to rainforests and can grow over three metres tall.

2. Carrion flower Known as the Worlds smelliest flower, they bloom around once every 7 years and when they do, produce a foul smell that can only be described as rotting flesh.

3. Naken Man Orchid Common in Mediterranean countries, the naked man orchid, sometimes known as the Italian orchid, mimics a naked man. Seeds can be bought online.

4. Peter's Pepper Sometimes dubbed as the penis pepper, this needs no explanation as to why its rude! This variety of chili pepper is actually one of the hottest in the world.

