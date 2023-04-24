Despite a brave effort, which the Rams lead 10-6 just before and 16-10 just after the half-time hooter, Finn’s men were eventually well beaten 36-16 in the capital, as they tasted a competitive defeat for the first time since last September.

Reflecting on the outcome, Finn said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am disappointed because it was ultimately down to us losing the game more than being well beaten by a better side. We created a few opportunities where we weren’t clinical enough in the last ten minutes before half time and then they went down the other end and scored a disappointing try.

Liam Finn, left, has said his Dewsbury Rams side were the ‘architects of our own downfall’ in their first defeat of 2023 yesterday, as Championship outfit London Broncos progressed to the last-16 of the Challenge Cup. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“It was just a barge over from dummy half which is never nice to concede. It was a big swing.

“In the second half, the last 20 minutes, they had a bit of possession and we gave away a couple of key sixes again on the last tackle, back-to-back, and conceded a couple of tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We lost our composure and we never regained it which ultimately made the scoreline look comfortable for them.

“We all believed we could win it. But I sensed from the first five minutes that we weren’t quite at our normal levels, which can happen when you sit on a bus from seven o’clock in a morning.

Matt Garside in action for the Rams against his former side London Broncos. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“But we don’t make excuses. We weren’t good enough to win the game and London were. We were a little bit below our standards. And at that level, at Championship level, if you are below your standards, you don’t really get away with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were disappointed and frustrated that we were the architects of our own downfall. Ultimately, we got what we deserved in the end. It’s disappointing but it’s sport and it happens. We need to bounce back.”

And the Rams get the opportunity bounce back during the international break this coming weekend when they return to London again, this time to face the Skolars on Saturday, April 29 (kick off 2.30pm).

“We need to use it as a learning experience,” Finn insisted. “We have now got the league to concentrate on, which has always been the priority.

“There are 12 league games left and the sooner we can get back on the horse this Saturday with another trip to London the better for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad