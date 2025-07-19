It’s a very special anniversary for the Heckmondwike Christmas Lights switch-on this year.

When the sun is shining, and the summer holidays have barely begun, Christmas must be right at the back of people’s minds.

But when Heckmondwike is illuminated in November for the festive season, it will mark 125 years of Christmas lights in the town.

And plans are already underway to make this year’s Christmas lights the best ever with an appeal going out for local businesses, organisations and individuals to sponsor a lamppost and help make the festive period even brighter.

Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater is working with the local community organisation Fearless People and has asked for sponsors to step forward and get behind the project.

Kim said: “I remember as a little girl driving round to see the Christmas lights with my parents and grandma and grandad and it’s lovely that children today can still get such pleasure from something so simple.

“The lights mean a lot to people of all ages and I’m delighted to be championing this campaign in my home town. I want to say a big thank you to all the businesses that have already signed up and urge others to come forward and take part.

“It could be a business, large or small, a community group or maybe a family who would like to remember a loved one in a very special way.”

The big switch-on of the lights will be in November and the organisers are also looking for volunteers to help make it a truly memorable moment for the town.

If you’d like to help, please contact Kim Leadbeater’s office on: [email protected]