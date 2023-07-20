Rachel Mortimer, 44, was last seen around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 19, in her red Hyundai KONA vehicle.

When last seen she was wearing a green dress, black leggings and black sliders.

Rachel’s family and the police are concerned for her welfare and she is asked to make contact to confirm she is ok.

