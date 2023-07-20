Appeal to help find missing Dewsbury woman believed to be in Wakefield
Police are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a missing Dewsbury woman who it is believed may have travelled to the Wakefield area.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Rachel Mortimer, 44, was last seen around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 19, in her red Hyundai KONA vehicle.
When last seen she was wearing a green dress, black leggings and black sliders.
Rachel’s family and the police are concerned for her welfare and she is asked to make contact to confirm she is ok.
Anyone who believes they have seen Rachel or her vehicle is urged to contact the police via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log number 367 of 20 July.