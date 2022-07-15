Appeal to find Cleckheaton woman missing from home

Zoe, 29, was last seen in the town at about 2.40am on Tuesday, July 12 in Whitechapel Road.

There have been no further confirmed sightings of her since and police are concerned for her welfare.

Zoe is described as being of slim build and has star tattoos on her back and neck, as well as a piercing under one eye.

Anyone who may have footage of Zoe in the area at the time she was last seen, or who may have knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact police in Kirklees on 101, or use the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.