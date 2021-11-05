Appeal to find 13-year-old missing from Dewsbury

Charlie Cubley hasn't been seen since last night.

Charlie, 13, was last seen in the Thornhill area of Dewsbury at around 8.43pm last night (Thursday, November 4 ).

He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins, with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing dark school trousers, a grey hoodie and a white shirt.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.