Appeal to find 13-year-old missing from Dewsbury
Police are appealing for information trace missing teenager Charlie Cubley.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:13 pm
Charlie, 13, was last seen in the Thornhill area of Dewsbury at around 8.43pm last night (Thursday, November 4 ).
He is described as being white, 5ft 8ins, with short blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing dark school trousers, a grey hoodie and a white shirt.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1821 of 4 November.