Appeal to find 12-year-old boy missing from home in Dewsbury
Police are appealing for help in finding a 12-year-old boy missing from Dewsbury.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:27 am
Francis Gavan was reported missing yesterday, December 30.
He is described as 4ft tall, slim, and has blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing black Nike bottoms, a black top with a red line on it, grey coat with fur lining and white Nike trainers.
If you see him please contact Kirklees Police referencing log 463 of December 30.