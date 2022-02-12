Appeal for items for Mirfield time capsule to mark Queen's platinum jubilee

Residents in Mirfield are being invited to contribute items to a special time capsule to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Saturday, 12th February 2022
A four-day bank holiday weekend will be held to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee in June

Organisers of the project are particularly looking for things that showcase the town’s social history over the years from the day that the nation’s longest serving monarch took to the throne 70 years ago.

These could be old photos, postcards, maps or other nostalgic mementos.

Tim Wood, one of the organisers, said printed material would be preferable rather than items on a digital storage device as the technology may have dramatically moved on by the time the capsule is opened.

He said: “We will store the time capsule and then in 50 years’ time it can be opened and people can see how things have changed.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Tim on 01924 496920.

