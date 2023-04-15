ANZAC Day: Batley and Birstall Royal British Legion host service to remember those lost in the Gallipoli campaign
The Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal British Legion will hold a remembrance service to mark ANZAC Day.
The short service will take place at the Memorial Garden in Batley, in remembrance of those lost in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War.
To coincide with dawn in Dunedin, New Zealand, the wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Monday, April 24, at 7.00pm.
Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “All are welcome to join the service in remembrance of those who lost their lives.”
ANZAC Day is the day that Australia and New Zealand remember the armed forces who took part in the Gallipoli campaign in the First World War.
Gallipoli was a military campaign that took place on the Gallipoli peninsula, from February 1915 to January 1916.
A combined total of 65,000 troops from Australia and New Zealand took part in the action - resulting in the loss of more than 11,000 men.