The short service will take place at the Memorial Garden in Batley, in remembrance of those lost in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War.

To coincide with dawn in Dunedin, New Zealand, the wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Monday, April 24, at 7.00pm.

Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley and Birstall branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “All are welcome to join the service in remembrance of those who lost their lives.”

ANZAC Day is the day that Australia and New Zealand remember the armed forces who took part in the Gallipoli campaign in the First World War.

Gallipoli was a military campaign that took place on the Gallipoli peninsula, from February 1915 to January 1916.

