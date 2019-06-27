Annual Mirfield Charity Beer and Music Festival returns for seventh year

The Mirfield and District Round Table Beer and Music Festival promises to be even bigger and better than before.

Now in its seventh year, the event offers 30 real ales and ciders, a lager bar and prosecco and gin bar at St. Paul’s Church, Mirfield. There will be live music playing for the duration of the event and hot food is available.

The doors will open on Friday, 28 June at 5pm and close at 12am. On Saturday, 29 June the doors will open at 12pm and close at 12am.

Social Officer James Graham said: “We put on a successful bonfire each year and it’s great to see the Beer Festival back for its 7th year. Any profits made from these wonderful events will support local good causes.”