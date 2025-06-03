The annual free Batley pride event, which first took place in 2017, is back in Batley on Sunday, June 29, after a year off, and will be held at Wilton Park on Bradford Road.

The headline act for Batley Pride has been announced - and the organisers are “beyond excited.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual free event, which first took place in 2017, is back in Batley on Sunday, June 29, after a year off, and will be held at Wilton Park on Bradford Road.

And the headliner for this year’s Batley Pride will be British drag-performing star Anna Phylactic who has appeared in TV shows and movies including Dragula and Everybody's Talking About Jamie. She is also a founding member of The Family Gorgeous in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alaska Winter-Dye, press officer for Batley Pride, said: “We are beyond excited to welcome Anna to the stage this year.

“She is one of the best performers I've ever seen and, as someone who has known her for well over a decade, I can tell you she is also one of the kindest, most inclusive people you will ever meet too.

“She is an incredible, hilarious and unique performer and having her perform is huge for Batley Pride.”

The family-orientated party in the park sees stalls from a wide range of organisations, charities, community groups and businesses, as well as live entertainment from numerous other acts including Anita Biff, Betty Spooks, Arina Fox, Ariel 51, PJ Taylor, Kieron K and BCM Stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alaska added: “All of our performers are fantastic this year and we can't wait for you all to come down and enjoy yourselves with them.”

For the full line up and for more information on Batley Pride, visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Kk17sYDqG/