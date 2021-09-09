Anger as dead swan left on road in Dewsbury for three days

The swan was found on Mill Street East, Dewsbury

Zack Alexander and Scott Gardiner were driving to work along Mill Street East in Dewsbury early on Tuesday morning when they believe the swan was struck by a vehicle just minutes before.

The men pulled over and retrieved the body from the road, shooing away the swan’s mate. They wrapped the body in plastic and surrounded it with traffic cones and informed the police.

They first called police around 8.10am and a police operator told them they would contact Kirklees Council and the RSPCA.

Zack and Scott were shocked that by Thursday morning the body had still not been removed.

“It looks like it’s now been ragged up and down the road,” said Zack. “Maybe a fox or a dog has had it.

“Swans mate for life and its partner will still be coming round and that’s dangerous for the swan and other traffic.