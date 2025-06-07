A recent event brought together Kirklees Council’s family of foster carers, including one woman from Dewsbury who has cared for nearly 200 children.

Brenda Whitworth, 74, has fostered local children for four decades, and has reflected on her time as a foster carer.

Brenda said: “I knew someone who fostered and thought that’s a really nice thing to do.

“I wanted to do something to benefit others, we discussed it as a family, and I thought I would give it a go. Here we are 40 years later.

“My family held a surprise party to celebrate me fostering for 40 years and there were so many children I looked after that came, now adults. It’s a way of life for me now. I adopted two children as well.

“Fostering can be challenging, but also very rewarding. The rewards outweigh the challenges.

“My supervising social workers have been there for me when I have had hard times and they helped me through it, they have been a good support to me. They have been with me through it all.

“It is nice when you get children come back as adults, they keep in touch. The little one who is in my house now is a child of my foster son and is like my grandchild.

“If you have time, love and patience, go for it, it is very rewarding. When they come back to you as adults you realise you have helped a lot in their lives, I would encourage people to do it.”

The event – which took place during Foster Care Fortnight – celebrated the council’s family of foster carers in their commitment to helping local children, and was also attended by their friends and families, as well as Coun Viv Kendrick (Cabinet Member for Children’s Services) and Tom Brailsford (Executive Director for Children and Families), who presented the foster carers with milestone certificates.

Coun Kendrick said: “It was a pleasure to share in this celebration of the council’s foster carers.

“Brenda’s dedication to helping local children and young people is an inspiration to us all.

“Indeed, all our foster carers deserve our recognition and heartfelt thanks for supporting vulnerable youngsters when they need it most.

“Our local foster carers offer safe, nurturing environments and guidance, helping children build confidence and trust.

“Because our carers live locally, our children get to stay in a familiar area which is close to family, friends and school. Many foster carers go on to develop life-long relationships with those they have cared for.”

“We’re looking for more people to step forward and foster for Kirklees Council.

“There are some myths about who can or can’t foster, but applications are considered on their own merits. If you can provide a safe, loving home and have a spare bedroom, the likelihood is you could do it.

“There are huge benefits to being a registered foster carer with the council. You can expect full training, expert support and a payment and benefits package. You won’t be on your own. You’ll become part of a wider team who know local children and work together to give them the best start in life,” she added.

Information about fostering can be found at: www.kirklees.gov.uk/fostering or by calling: 0800 389 0086.