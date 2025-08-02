'An industry leading partnership for the musicians of Kirklees': Musica announces move to new home at University of Huddersfield

Musica Kirklees is moving to a new home at the University of Huddersfield.

The charity, which teaches musical instruments and singing in schools, as well as running bands, orchestras, ensembles and choirs at its five community music centres across the district, is moving its office and central ensembles to the university’s Richard Steinitz Building.

There, Musica will have access to dedicated music rooms, recording studios and both Phipps Hall and St Paul's Concert Halls.

Musica principal Nick Dolling said he is delighted with the move to the university campus, which will also include some use of the Ramsden Building once its refurbishment is complete.

The Richard Steinitz Building at the University of Huddersfield is the new home of Musica Kirklees

“There have been a lot of collaborations with the university’s music department down the years, and we wanted to create something even better using the university’s fantastic facilities,” he said.

“Together with the university, we will create an industry leading partnership for the musicians of Kirklees. The progressive paths that will open up for children of pre-school, primary and secondary age right the way through to sixth form, undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“A number of the young people we have worked with in local schools have gone on to study at the university and it’s wonderful that Musica Kirklees will be able to work in the environment that it deserves.”

Professor Rupert Till, head of department of media, humanities and the arts and professor of music at the university, said: “This is a significant development for music education in West Yorkshire, and both the university and Musica Kirklees will benefit from shared knowledge, skills and resources.”