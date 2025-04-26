'An exciting new chapter for Heckmondwike': Grand opening of New Square hailed 'a resounding success'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds of shoppers turned out at the opening of “Heckmondwike New Square”.

The opening event coincided with the Heckmondwike Farmers’ Market, hosting more than 20 stalls for the very first time at the refurbished New Square site.

Customers had the choice to wander around the various different stalls, where owners were selling freshly baked cakes, traditional sweets and confectionery, pet food, garden plants and haberdashery, along with a variety of locally produced colourful arts and crafts souvenirs.

Work for the New Square site was recently completed on the exact location where the former indoor market hall stood. The empty market hall building was demolished last year to make way for the new square as part of the Heckmondwike Blueprint regeneration project.

Guests attending the opening celebrations included Councillors Viv Kendrick and Aafaq Butt, as well as Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater

Outdoor activities and a bouncy castle were also available for children to enjoy while their parents sat on the square's wooden benches.

Simon Thirkill, the market's main organiser, said: “The grand opening of Heckmondwike New Square was a resounding success, pulling in a fantastic crowd eager to celebrate the remarkable transformation of a once derelict site.

“This once former derelict site – now home to the new square – has blossomed into a bustling hub of activity which obviously includes the farmers’ market organised by a group of fearless people who are showcasing their dedication, and their hard work, with the backing of local leaders.

“We have been very grateful over these past three years for the support given by Heckmondwike's Labour councillors, our local MP Kim Leadbeater, and initiatives like ‘Kudos To Kirklees’.

“This vibrant new space promises to become the heart of our community, strengthening connection, encouraging creativity and promoting commerce for years to come.

“So, the message from us to everyone is please join us in embracing this exciting new chapter for Heckmondwike.”

Coun Kendrick (Labour, Heckmondwike) said: “The opening event was a fantastic success thanks to the hugely commendable efforts of devoted individuals like Simon Thirkill, his wife Kimberley, and all their colleagues. They have over the years volunteered a large amount of their precious time to make a success of everything.

“It was simply wonderful to see all the stalls in one location creating a cohesive community market spirit.

“There was such a colourful atmosphere and we had lots of Heckmondwike folk turning up for whom the whole experience brought back fond emotional nostalgic memories of the old traditional Heckmondwike market as it was like during the 1960s, 70s, 80s and in the 1990s.

“The ward councillors initially supported the farmers’ market development from the Heckmondwike ward budget, yet we also encouraged dedicated locals like Simon and others to come forward, to take ownership and to help us make the initiative a sustainable success for years to come.”

The Heckmondwike Blueprint is described by Kirklees Council as a “masterplan that will guide investment in the town over the next 10 to 15 years”.