Beau, who was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer, in December 2020, died on Sunday, June 4, 13 days before her seventh birthday.

The village was decorated with thousands of rainbows, candles and flowers as the cortege passed by, led by the Route 62 Bikers and West Yorkshire firemen who had joined in the massive fundraising effort to help Beau in her fight against the rare condition.

At the service at All Saints Church, Rev Jayne Lee said it was "a day we all hoped and prayed wouldn't happen".

The cortege was led by the Route 62 Bikers and West Yorkshire firemen who had joined in the massive fundraising effort to help Beau in her fight against a rare childhood cancer

She said the village had come together to "celebrate the life of an amazing little girl" and to remember "her bravery, her tenacity and her positivity".

Beau's mum, Shirley Hepworth, spoke of how she had tried to give Beau "her best life" after being told nothing more could be done to help her.

She was laid to rest in Liversedge Cemetery after a procession through the streets where residents - who had been asked to wear bright colours - blew bubbles and gave each other hugs.

Hundreds of people lined the route of the funeral procession in Roberttown