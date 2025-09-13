‘Amazing’ Mirfield youngster runs marathon to raise over £2,000 for charity supporting best friend with rare genetic syndrome
Stanley Roche, 8, ran just over 26 miles in the space of 14 days in August to fundraise for UK charity Headlines Craniofacial Support.
His little best pal, Teddy Pitt, also 8, was born with Apert syndrome, a rare craniofacial condition which affects the skull and face, as well as hands and feet.
Stanley’s proud mum, Katy, said: “We can’t put it into words how amazed we are. The support that has been given, and the encouragement people have given, is just phenomenal.
“He said he wanted to do something to raise some money and said he wanted to run a marathon. We said he couldn’t do it in a day but he could do it over a month. He did some maths and worked out he could complete it in 14 days if he ran 3km a day.
“Thank you to everyone, including Huddersfield Giants who supported Stanley. He wanted to raise £200. He has raised £2,000. It’s all him. It was his idea, his doing. And all because of his best friend. They were born four days apart.
“The bond between them is just unbreakable. It is amazing.”
Part of Stanley’s running challenge took place at the Giants’ home game with Catalans Dragons, with the youngster cheered on by fans – as well as his mum, dad Tim, and little brother Seth – as he ran around the pitch at half-time.
Stanley revealed: “I only wanted to raise £200 but I raised over £2,000. I am really proud of myself and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”
Headlines supports people with craniosynostosis and other rare craniofacial conditions; raises awareness; and facilitates research that looks to “advance understanding, ensures the provision of quality care, and identifies the best treatments”.
To donate to Stanley’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/katy-roche-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015