The application process for parents and carers to choose their child’s preferred primary school opened in September - with Kirklees Council’s online portal closing on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Below is a list, in alphabetical order, of the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen primaries which are graded as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ in their latest report by the education watchdog. The date of the latest published report is stated in brackets.