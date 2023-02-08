Sandra Riach, of Cleckheaton, before and after her weight loss

Concerned for her health and wanting to feel great for the upcoming family celebrations, Sandra Riach sought the support of Carol Rayner’s Slimming World group, held at Cleckheaton Methodist Church.

She joined in January 2022 and in just 29 weeks lost three stone and four pounds.

“I desperately wanted to lose weight for my daughters’ weddings,” Sandra said.

"I hated the way I looked and struggled to find clothes to fit. I was out of breath when walking and I had terrible indigestion. I ate unhealthily and drank far too much.

"I promised myself that I would lose weight and learn to love myself again.

“I go for long walks without getting out of breath, feel comfortable in a swimsuit or bikini and enjoy swimming, order clothes in a standard size 10/12 and they fit perfectly – and I don’t need to reach for the Rennies!

“When I lost about a stone, some people started to notice the weight loss and commented. Then when I got to two stone, more people started commenting and giving me lovely compliments.

"By the time I’d lost three stone the response was ‘OMG you look amazing!’.

"Each time they would ask how I have done it and I have just said I joined Slimming World and I am so glad I did.”

Sandra joined the Slimming World group with a friend. Although admitting it felt “daunting” at first, she was full of praise for class leader Carol’s support during her weight loss journey.

“Staying to class and listening to everyone’s hints and tips, highs and lows helped spur me on,” Sandra said.

"I knew I had a tough challenge on my hands and originally intended to lose at least two stone. All I wanted was to be a comfortable size 12.

"I reached my initial goal on May 23 after 16 weeks but I wanted to lose more and reset my target. To be honest if I had said initially that I wanted to lose three stone I would not have believed that I could do it.

"All I wanted to do was lose weight for both my daughters’ weddings and be able to wear a lovely mother of the bride dress.

"I bought a lovely dress for my youngest daughter’s wedding on July 30 and enjoyed being in all the photographs.

"I did not want my daughters to look back on the photographs and see me how I was prior to joining Slimming World.

"My challenge now, and I know I will do it, is to keep the weight off for my eldest daughter’s wedding in April 2024.”

Carol said: “Sandra’s learnt a great deal about herself as a slimmer and it’s been a pleasure to have been part of her journey.

"Her increased confidence, self belief and self esteem have played a huge part in her weight loss success.”