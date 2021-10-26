Alice's Cakes and Bakes wins prize at inaugural Yorkshire Blogger Awards

Alice Nelson (centre), from Alice’s Cakes and Bakes in Heckmondwike, winner of the Small Business of the Year Award at the inaugural Yorkshire Blogger Awards. Pictured with sponsor Kathryn Wright from Perfect Personalised Gifts (left) and host James McCann from Ascensor.

Alice Nelson, of Alice's Cakes and Bakes, won the Small Business of the Year Award, demonstrating her dedication, hard work and commitment to her customers.

The Yorkshire Blogger Awards are designed to celebrate the county’s most creative bloggers and influencers.

In recent years Yorkshire has become a major hub for all things digital, and the region is now home to some of the most original, inspiring and innovative online influencers in the UK.

Nominations for the awards are made by the public, with a team of panellists deciding winners from shortlists.

Judging for the Yorkshire Blogger Awards, sponsored by digital agency Ascensor, was managed by a panel of experts.

The judges included entrepreneur Terry George, luxury lifestyle businesswoman Jodie Harris, PR and fashion expert Lucy Robinson, Kate Goldring of Leeds Mind, parenting influencers Sophie Taylor and Holly Gee and social media professionals Kim Smith, James McCann and Evie Wadkin from Leeds-based Ascensor Digital Agency.

Following its maiden success, the Yorkshire Blogger Awards will now become an annual event, celebrating the successes of bloggers, influencers and YouTubers in a variety of categories.

The 2022 Awards event is scheduled for September 30. Entries for the competition are being invited.