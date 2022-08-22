Aldi reveals the date for the official opening of its new Dewsbury store - and who will be cutting the ribbon

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new store will be run by store manager Chris Savage, along with a team of 35 colleagues from the local community.

Aldi has recruited 15 new staff members and is still looking for store assistants for the Dewsbury store.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning “Specially Selected” range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a “Food to Go” section at the front of the store.

Aldi will open its new Dewsbury store on September 8

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the new official partnership between Aldi and ParalympicsGB, Chris and his team will be joined by ParalympicsGB gold medallist, Grace Clough, who will be cutting the ribbon on opening morning.

Chris said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Dewsbury.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Grace Clough join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The checkouts

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Dewsbury to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be located on Railway Street, Dewsbury, and will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm, and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

The fruit and veg section