Air cadets' trip to London in preperation for their forthcoming Remembrance Day activities
By Leanne Clarke
36 minutes ago
A coachful of cadets and staff from 2490 (Spen Valley), 168 (City of Leeds), 2387 (Pudsey) and 2388 (Castleford) visited the Poppy Factory at Richmond, where they learnt the history of remembrance and the origins of the Poppy - before having a go at making poppies and wreaths themselves.
On the way, they called at the RAF Museum at Hendon and had a look around the aircraft and exhibits.
A long day on the road, but worthwhile to see the process of creating the poppies the cadets will be selling for the Royal British Legion in the run up to Remembrance Day.
