A coachful of cadets and staff from 2490 (Spen Valley), 168 (City of Leeds), 2387 (Pudsey) and 2388 (Castleford) visited the Poppy Factory at Richmond, where they learnt the history of remembrance and the origins of the Poppy - before having a go at making poppies and wreaths themselves.

On the way, they called at the RAF Museum at Hendon and had a look around the aircraft and exhibits.

A long day on the road, but worthwhile to see the process of creating the poppies the cadets will be selling for the Royal British Legion in the run up to Remembrance Day.

1. Poppy Factory The Poppy Factory has been an integral part of Richmond since the 1920s.

2. Remembrance The factory makes Remembrance products and also support veterans into all kinds of employment across England and Wales.

3. Talk The Poppy Factory supports veterans with health conditions on their journey into employment, helping them overcome any barriers.

4. pop4.jpg The Air Cadets made their visit in preparation for their forthcoming Remembrance activities.