‘Ah Ha!’, created by the popular local artist and playwright, David Wood, was found shortly after his death in 2020 by his wife Judith.

Now, nearly three years later, the play - written under the pseudonym David Foxton and in the style of a French farce - is set to be put on stage for the first time - from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 - by the Dewsbury Arts Group at the theatre named in the couple’s honour.

Described as “the life and soul” of the dramatics group “for many years,” David and Judith were awarded MBE’s for their services to the arts and were the first couple to be presented with their medals by Queen Elizabeth II at the same time.

The cast of 'Ah Ah!' with a painting by David Wood. From left to right, Simon Beaumont, Alison Hartley and Stacey Fleming.

The play’s director, Jacky Fletcher, said: “‘Ah Ha!’ is a very funny play and audiences can be guaranteed of a very entertaining evening”.

Along with ‘Ah Ha!’, another one-act play will also be performed - a murder mystery written by Dewsbury Arts Group member Steve Goddard and set in a 1920’s hotel with plenty of characters who might just have done it.

To accompany the plays there will be an exhibition of David’s paintings in the Arts Group’s Gallery, at their premises in Lower Peel Street, which will be open to the public on Saturday, March 25, from 12.30pm until 2.00pm and after the matinee on Sunday, March 26, from 4.30pm until 6.00pm. People attending the plays can view the exhibition during their visit.