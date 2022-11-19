Adult learners from across Kirklees have been honoured at a special event to celebrate their achievements.

There was a bumper list of winners as the council and its partners were able to hold the ceremony for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

It was a night of memorable success stories, including many people who have made amazing progress since starting their adult learning journey in the local community.

Winners included those who have gone on to university, others who are working with vulnerable Kirklees residents, a person who has qualified for a job in a school kitchen – and one who has become a railway engineer.

Counc Carole Pattison

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, who presented the awards, said: “We are very proud of our adult learning offer because, in addition to gaining new skills, many learners find it boosts their self-confidence and opens up new opportunities in life.

“Adult learning leads to so many other benefits, such as improved mental health and increased employability. Age is no barrier and it was inspirational to hear the stories from our award winners.”

The council works with local organisations through a Community Learning Trust, providing learning programmes which support people to overcome barriers, aspire, achieve and gain greater independence.

There is a wide range of opportunities, with adult learning in Kirklees being praised as ‘good’ in all areas when last inspected by Ofsted.

Counc Graham Turner

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet member for Regeneration, who also helped to present the awards said: “Adult learners receive high-quality support thanks to our strong partnership with all the organisations who run courses and make a difference in local communities.

“It’s fantastic to see people fulfil their ambitions through training, education and employment. This not only leads to personal achievements but also contributes to a sustainable Kirklees economy.”

One of the keynote speakers was Huddersfield-based Chris Goodwin, a Kirklees learner-turned-tutor who has developed new skills through adult learning and is now a tutor who passes on his experiences to help others turn their lives around.

Adult learning in Kirklees is managed by Kirklees Council and delivered by Aalfy, Crosland Moor Community Learning Centre, Kirklees Success Centre, Proper Job Theatre Co, S&H Training & Development and Ravensthorpe Community Centre.