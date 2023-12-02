News you can trust since 1858
Administrator at Heckmondwike care home receives long service award

Care home administrator Keri Young has received a prestigious 15 Year service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Keri is presented with flowers as part the celebration of her 15 years of serviceKeri is presented with flowers as part the celebration of her 15 years of service
Keri, who works at Spen Court in Heckmondwike, has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, who run the care home, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Keri Young has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Paula Pearson, General Manager of Spen Court care home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Keri Young. She has demonstrated her

dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.

"I speak for all of us here at Spen Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Keri Young!”