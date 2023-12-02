Administrator at Heckmondwike care home receives long service award
Keri, who works at Spen Court in Heckmondwike, has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, who run the care home, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Keri Young has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Paula Pearson, General Manager of Spen Court care home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Keri Young. She has demonstrated her
dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.
"I speak for all of us here at Spen Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Keri Young!”