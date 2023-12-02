Care home administrator Keri Young has received a prestigious 15 Year service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Keri is presented with flowers as part the celebration of her 15 years of service

Keri, who works at Spen Court in Heckmondwike, has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester, who run the care home, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Keri Young has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Pearson, General Manager of Spen Court care home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Keri Young. She has demonstrated her

dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.