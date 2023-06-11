ACTION GALLERY: Photos from Dewsbury Rams' victorious trip to Cornwall
Take a look at these photos from Dewsbury Rams’ first ever trip to Cornwall – in which they recorded a 30-6 victory!
By Adam Cheshire
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:41 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 19:42 BST
A double from Caelum Jordan and tries from Jimmy Beckett, Brad Graham and Lewis Carr ensured another victory for Liam Finn’s table-toppers – which came 369 miles from West Yorkshire in Penryn.
Here are some photos from the game taken by Thomas Fynn.
Page 1 of 3