ACTION GALLERY: Photos from Batley Bulldogs’ shock defeat against London Broncos

Here are a selection of photos from Batley Bulldogs’ shock defeat against London Broncos yesterday (Sunday).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

The Bulldogs’ seven-match winning run in the Championship came to an abrupt end as they lost 20-18 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, despite two quick tries at the start of the second half from Dale Morton to get them back into the contest.

However, a Bill Leyland try, which added to first half efforts from Dean Parata and Illiess Macani, swung the momentum back in favour of the Broncos, who held on for a deserved victory after Josh Hodson had given Craig Lingard’s men some late hope.

Here are a selection of photos from yesterday’s game, courtesy of Paul Butterfield.

1. Match action

Photo: Paul Butterfield

2. Match action

Photo: Paul Butterfield

3. Match action

Photo: Paul Butterfield

4. Match action

Photo: Paul Butterfield

