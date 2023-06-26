Here are a selection of photos from Batley Bulldogs’ shock defeat against London Broncos yesterday (Sunday).

ACTION GALLERY: Photos from Batley Bulldogs’ shock defeat against London Broncos
The Bulldogs’ seven-match winning run in the Championship came to an abrupt end as they lost 20-18 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, despite two quick tries at the start of the second half from Dale Morton to get them back into the contest.
However, a Bill Leyland try, which added to first half efforts from Dean Parata and Illiess Macani, swung the momentum back in favour of the Broncos, who held on for a deserved victory after Josh Hodson had given Craig Lingard’s men some late hope.
Here are a selection of photos from yesterday’s game, courtesy of Paul Butterfield.