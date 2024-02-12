The Bulldogs were in a commanding position at half-time having romped into a 40-0 lead playing down the slope.

However, with the game seemingly won, and the influential Josh Woods replaced as an injury precaution, Batley lost the second half 18-8.

Moxon said: “I was delighted with the first half, winning that 40-0. But the second half wasn’t so good. The game was won at half time and we made one change with Woodsy having a tight achilles so we took him off as a precaution. That affected our game management a little bit.

“This pre-season we have struggled to focus a little bit against the teams we should beat, so that’s a little bit of concern moving forward.

“There were no problems like that last week against Featherstone where we knew we had to concentrate for the full 80 minutes and that’s what we did.”

Nine tries from nine different scorers - Robbie Butterworth, Dale Morton, Alistair Leak, Luke Cooper, Lucas Walshaw, Ben White, Nyle Flynn, Kieran Buchanan and George Senior - helped the Bulldogs to a 48-18 triumph to set up a fourth round tie with Rochdale Hornets.

Moxon said: “To get nine different try scorers shows we are playing some expansive rugby and that we’re getting the ball to different areas of the field, that’s really pleasing.”

And with the Hornets, and Hunslet, in a crucial 1895 Cup group contest, on the horizon, Moxon does not want any further scares against League 1 opposition.

He said: “It just shows that League 1 opposition can cause you problems and can put you to the sword if you are not on your game.

“Hunslet is a big game on Sunday. It is a knockout game where we need to win to progress and then it’s the next round of the challenge cup. We need to get it out of our system.”

Take a look at these photos from Batley’s third round Challenge Cup win over Workington Town by our photographer at the game, Paul Butterfield.

