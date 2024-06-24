Accident in Mirfield today: E-motorbike rider left with 'life-threatening head injuries' after crash in Mirfield

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
A man has been critically injured after an e-motorbike crash in Mirfield today.

The rider is in hospital with what police are describing as “life-threatening head injuries” after the crash on Crossley Lane at 4.20am.

Two men were on the Talaria Sting R off-road e-motorbike which was headed away from the junction with Sunny Bank Road when it hit the kerb and both the rider and pillion passenger fell to the ground.

The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The pillion passenger suffered what police say are minor head injuries.

The crash happened in the early hours of this morning

Anyone who saw what happened or the e-motorbike before the crash is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has video footage of the accident or the e-motorbike.

Anyone who can help can contact police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website quoting reference 199 of June 24.

