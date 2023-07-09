Yaseen Fadal, 17, from Batley, will be tackling the 280-mile route with 80 other riders when they set off on their five-day journey to the capital from the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP.

The former pupil was head boy at the school, home to the Jo Cox Conference Centre, when its chair of governors, Alastair Megahy, a member of Ravensthorpe Cycling Club who had previously taken part in the charity ride, sadly passed away in May 2022, at the age of 64.

The organisers of the event, now into its eighth year, wanted to offer one of the school’s students the chance to take part in this year’s ride, in Alastair’s name, and Yaseen, whose father completed the challenge in 2021, volunteered.

Yaseen Fadal will be following in his father’s footsteps when he takes part in The Jo Cox Way bike ride from Cleckheaton to London later this month.

Yaseen said: “My dad did the ride two years ago and the family was really proud of him. Then he had to stop cycling because he got cancer, which was heart-breaking.

“When the school gave students the opportunity to ride for Alastair, I wanted to do it for my dad. I wanted him to be proud of me too.

“I knew it was an amazing experience, so when the school gave me the chance to ride for Alastair I was very thankful. I’ve been training, and after 50 miles I had to stop for a bit, but then I kept on going.

“Going to London on a bike is going to be awesome!”

Yaseen Fadal with his father Jav Fadal.

Jav Fadal, Yaseen’s father who is now making a recovery after being diagnosed mouth cancer, proudly said:

“I’m very proud of Yaseen. I’ve not pushed him to do it. For him to be interested after watching me is quite an honour, and for the school to nominate him in memory of Alastair is an honour as well.

“Lots of us will be there to support him.”

The chief executive of Batley Multi Academy Trust, Sam Vickers, is delighted Yaseen is riding in Alastair’s memory. She said:

“The commitment Yaseen has shown in taking part in the Jo Cox Way is superb. No challenge is too big for Yaseen to face. He is a truly inspirational young man with a bright future ahead.

“From the minute he first stepped into Upper Batley High School, his big smile, kind heart and respectful manner was recognised by staff and young people alike.

“It has been an absolute honour to see Yaseen grow from a young boy, to the confident, successful young man he is today.

“Our school was fortunate to work with Jo Cox and we were determined that we would turn the tragedy of her death into a force for good in our community. Yaseen demonstrates our community commitment. I know Jo would be so proud of him.”

She added: “Yaseen’s family are truly wonderful people who have faced more than their share of challenges, but their resilience and love for each other shines through every time.

“Like Jo, our Chair of Governors Alastair Megahy was taken from us too soon and, like Jo, we miss him dearly. Alastair was passionate about the school and the whole community. His big heart and great sense of humour will never be forgotten.

“Our family of schools always works hard to continue the great work of both Alastair and Jo and ensure their memory lives on in future generations, and Yaseen rides this year in memory of them and to represent his fantastic family.”