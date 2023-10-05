A tribute in pictures: Ponderosa founder Howard Cook remembered in Reporter Series’ photos
Mr Cook, who opened Ponderosa in 1991, passed away at the weekend after a short illness, leading to glowing tributes flooding in for the popular community figure.
His son, Adam, described him as his “rock, inspiration and guidance,” and that he will “miss him for every single day.”
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday, October 20, at the Lakeside Restaurant, which he built, on the Ponderosa site, before a private committal for family and close friends, will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium.
Mr Cook, who was awarded an MBE for his services to the community, was featured frequently in the Reporter Series over the years and we have delved into the archive to share some of those moments.