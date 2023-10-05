Following the news of Ponderosa founder Howard Cook’s sad death, we have taken a look through the Reporter Series’ archive to remember the well-renowned Heckmondwike businessman.

Mr Cook, who opened Ponderosa in 1991, passed away at the weekend after a short illness, leading to glowing tributes flooding in for the popular community figure.

His son, Adam, described him as his “rock, inspiration and guidance,” and that he will “miss him for every single day.”

The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Friday, October 20, at the Lakeside Restaurant, which he built, on the Ponderosa site, before a private committal for family and close friends, will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium.

Mr Cook, who was awarded an MBE for his services to the community, was featured frequently in the Reporter Series over the years and we have delved into the archive to share some of those moments.

Remembering Ponderosa founder Howard Cook, seen here at the Zoo he opened in 1991, who has sadly passed away.

Howard Cook at Ponderosa in Febuary 2010 when he was set to launch an eco retirement village.

Mr Cook, second from back left, at the Champion Children 2010 event which was held at Ponderosa's lakeside restaurant.

The Champion Children 2010 event was held at Ponderosa's Lakeside Restaurant. Mr Cook and Clare Frisby hand the Champion Children award to Matthew Johnson.