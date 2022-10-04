Sunday’s ‘Million Pound Game’ was the Bulldogs’ reward following a tremendous campaign which saw Craig Lingard’s men win 17 of their 27 league games, before eliminating Barrow Raiders and highly-fancied Featherstone Rovers in the play-offs.

And Harrison has been left “delighted” with the part-time side’s efforts, not just in the battling 44-12 defeat at Leigh Sports Village, but throughout the 2022 campaign.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted, even with the result.

“Leigh are by far the best Championship side I have ever seen. To get to the final was an absolutely unbelievable achievement and the performance that the boys gave was testament to every single person at the club and to score two tries in front of the Batley fans was brilliant.

“I was behind the posts with the fans and I went with my family and close friends. The atmosphere was great. We just need to work on that and try to make it like that in every game. Everybody there loved it.

“I just want to say a massive ‘thank you’ from everyone at the club to everybody who went to the game on Sunday or who just posted on social media wishing us luck or thanking the club.

“It will be a special day in the history of the club for a long, long time.”

And although Harrison has a golfing trip booked in with Lingard and chairman Kevin Nicholas next month, the former player has admitted work has already started on the planning for the 2023 season – a season in which he believes other part-time sides will strive to match Batley’s 2022 heroics.

He said: “The exposure has been great. In a way we are quite sad that the season has come to an end.

“But this is a busy time for the club now. We’re looking for sponsors. It is full steam ahead for next year.

"It may be quiet for the players for a few weeks - although we have got three internationals playing in the World Cup; Greg Johnson for Jamaica, Michael Ward is with Ireland and Kieran Buchanan is with Scotland - but the club has got a lot of work to do to get everything in place for the start of next season.

“I know it is a tough time again at the moment but if there are any people or businesses out there who want to sponsor us, please do get in touch.

“Then, in November, Craig, Kevin and myself, along with a few close sponsors of the club, are flying out to Albufeira in Portugal for a golfing trip. It’s for a few days then me and Kevin will stay a bit longer just to recoup!

“Recruitment-wise ahead of the season, teams have all strengthened again for next year. Toulouse are coming down so that is going to be another big ask for everyone.