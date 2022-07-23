Giving voice to some of TBBT’s 30,000 members and 500 volunteers, these are the everyday stories about the impact of TBBT’s work and why people join its affordable food scheme.

Mark Game, TBBT’s CEO, said: “We want to give our members and volunteers a voice and a platform to tell their stories about how they’re coping during the cost of living crisis and the reasons why they come to TBBT.

“Spoiler alert - it’s not just for the food!

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The affordable food service launched its first hub in Yorkshire at Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury on March 24.

“A Slice of Bread and Butter gets to the very heart of what we’re about and the people that make up the TBBT family.

“So grab a cuppa and tune in.”

The first six episodes will drop weekly from Tuesday, August 2 and will be available on TBBT’s website or through all the main podcast streaming services.

The episodes will include:

The scheme offers £35 worth of food for £7.50.

Episode 1 (August 2): Kelvin from Tameside – on life on Universal Credit, the social benefits of TBBT and online DJ’ing

Episode 2 ( August 9): Sandra from Oldham – on being a TBBT volunteer, discovering new vegetable delights and rustling up a soup

Episode 3 (August 16): Leah from Darlington – on the challenges of pre-paid meters, putting the kids first and keeping up with homework

Episode 4 (August 23): Arnd from Salford – on surplus food, the environment and Christmas fun in Manchester

Episode 5 (August 30): Elaine and Pauline from Leadgate – on life in a post-industrial town, making TBBT a family affair and why aubergines are posh

Episode 6 (September 6): Mark – a special episode with TBBT’s CEO and co-founder, talking about how TBBT came into being and what’s next for the charity

TBBT runs more than 70 mobile affordable food clubs in low income communities across the north of England.

TBBT - the innovative affordable food service - launched its first hub in Yorkshire at Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury on March 24.

The ever-growing food service is also set to open a new hub in Batley in September, at the Howden Clough Community Centre.

Members of TBBT can get shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

To join the service, text 07860 063304 with your full name, postcode and the name of the hub you will be collecting from.