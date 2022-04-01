A rat and not much sleep - charity founder's five nights sleeping out in Dewsbury

But the Chief Executive Officer of homeless charity Happy Days UK says there were good times, including meeting some amazing people.

He has so far raised more than £10,000 for the charity, which is expanding into Dewsbury.

The challenge saw him taking to the streets of Dewsbury without any money or food, armed only with a ‘Rucksack 4 Homeless’ kit.

David Fawcett slept rough for five nights to raise funds for Happy Days UK

“It was hard work,” he said. “I didn’t sleep the first night and ended up with a rat on top of my sleeping bag.”

He was lucky with the weather, he said, and doubts he would have made it through all five nights if it had been more severe conditions.

The sleepout included nights in Dewsbury town centre and Heckmondwike Grammar School.

David said meeting the staff and students there was among the highlights of the task, as was visiting homeless projects across Batley and Dewsbury. “The people running them are angels,” he said.

He added he had received a warm and positive response from people all over the area. ”People were so kind and generous,” he said.

Sponsorship for David’s sleepout is still open. To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/appeal/Dewburyweeksleepout/