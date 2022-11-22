THE cycle track at a new sports facility has been described as “the son of the Richard Dunn centre.”

The multi-million pound Wyke Sports Village – which includes what has been described as one of Yorkshire’s best cycle tracks – was officially unveiled last week.

The centre’s original official opening was due to be held in September, but the event was cancelled in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A plaque was unveiled, and a tree planted by Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Matt Edwards, pictured left, to mark the official opening of the new £6m sports village complex in Wyke.

Built on the former site of Wyke Manor School, the £6m Bradford Council run facility features a full sized floodlit 3G football pitch, three grass pitches and a pavilion with changing rooms and community space that can accommodate 250 people.

Arguably the centrepiece of the facility is its large cycle track that can be used by both the community and for major cycle events. The track replaces the one around the Richard Dunn Sports Centre at Odsal, which shut in late 2019.

The centre is home to local clubs including East Bradford Cycling Club, Shibden Cyclo Cross, Wyke Wanderers AFC and Wyke Rugby Club, and is also open for public use.

The opening ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, community groups and sports clubs.

At the opening ceremony Wyke councillor Sarah Ferriby, Executive Member for Bradford Council’s Healthy People and Places, said: “We had a vision of a sporting use for this site for many years.

“This first class community sports village will benefit local sports clubs, as well as clubs from across West Yorkshire.”

The sports village was one of the first major new developments to open post Covid pandemic.

Coun Ferriby added: “It was being built as the pandemic struck, and the builders kept working on it. It is a testament to their hard work.”

Bob Howden, President of British Cycling, also attended. He said the cycle track on the site was an evolution from the well used facility at the Richard Dunn centre, which has produced world class cyclists.

He said: “If we charted the development of cycling in Britain, Bradford would never be far from it.

“Richard Dunn helped us establish the West Riding Youth League which became the model for how to do things when it comes to developing young cyclists in Britain.