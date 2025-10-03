‘A place of care, comfort, and strength’: The Rosewood Centre at Dewsbury and District Hospital celebrates 25th anniversary
Since opening in 1999, Rosewood has been at the heart of compassionate, person-centred care within the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust. Over the past 25 years, the team has supported thousands of people through palliative and oncology services, providing both medical care and emotional support.
The centre marked its anniversary with a commemorative event last Friday, bringing together patients, families, and healthcare colleagues from across the Trust. Many attendees took the opportunity to reflect on the care their loved ones, family members, or friends had received and to express their gratitude for the dedication of the staff who had supported them through difficult times.
Debbie Atkinson, lead nurse specialist and event organiser said: “This was more than just a milestone, it was a chance to honour the many lives we’ve had the privilege to support and to thank the dedicated staff and partners, including our close collaboration with The Kirkwood, who have made this possible.”
The celebration included a look back at Rosewood’s journey and a rose planting ceremony in the garden to honour everyone who has been part of its story.
Brent Kilmurray, Chief Executive Officer at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, added: “The Rosewood Centre has been a place of care, comfort, and strength for patients and families for 25 years.
“This celebration reflects the incredible commitment of our team and the lasting impact they have had on so many lives.”
Working in partnership with The Kirkwood, Wakefield Hospice, Prince of Wales Hospice, Macmillan and the wider trust teams, the Rosewood will look to continue to be a place of compassion, reflection, and support for those navigating serious illness.