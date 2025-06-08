The newly-formed under 6s side at Batley ARLFC will be able to take to the pitch in style thanks to the generosity of staff at Woodland Court Extra Care Housing Service.

A Batley care home has helped to fundraise for the first-ever playing kit for a brand new junior rugby league team in the town.

The shirts will be sponsored by Radis Community Care, which runs the home, as the youngsters begin their rugby league journeys.

The team at Radis Community Care regularly fundraises to support local causes and was drawn to Batley ARLFC’s strong community spirit and commitment to inclusion through sport.

Julie Wales, Regional Manager at Radis Community Care, said: “At Radis, community is at the heart of what we do.

“Supporting Batley ARLFC and giving young people the chance to thrive through sport felt like a perfect fit.”

Founded in 1935, Batley ARLFC, formerly Batley Boys, is a charity-run community rugby club that supports over 20 teams across all age groups and genders, from tots as young as three to open-age men’s, women’s, and Masters 35+ squads.

The club is powered by over 100 dedicated volunteers, including coaches, welfare officers, and first aiders.

Sue Winner, Junior Secretary at Batley ARLFC, said: “We are super excited to work with Radis for the first time. The sponsorship money provided by the events run at Woodland Court is truly appreciated.

“The Under-6s boys and girls will look fantastic in their new playing kits while representing Batley across Yorkshire.”

Radis Community Care provides extra care services to Woodland Court. Located in Batley, the Radis team provides support for older people, offering care in a community-based setting.